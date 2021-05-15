TODAY |

Air New Zealand charity takes 50 kids on a kiwi-tracing mystery adventure

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand’s charity has taken a special group of children on a mystery flight adventure.

The special flight path of today's adventure. Source: Supplied

Koru Care, a charity established to give children with illnesses or disabilities the opportunity to see the world, took 50 kids on a unique flight path around the centre of the country today.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight, flown by Chief Pilot Captain David Morgan, traced a Kiwi after it departed from Christchurch this morning towards the West Coast, looping around Taranaki then taking a few turns before landing back in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, who travelled on today’s flight, said it’s uplifting to offer a special charter flight for kids who aren’t usually able to travel offshore due to medical conditions or family situations.

“Today’s flight is a real heart warmer. Some of these children have never been on a plane before so we wanted them to experience the excitement of flying and our teams have pulled out all the stops to make today a magical experience for our Little Heroes.”

Source: Supplied

The children also met some of their real heroes at the pre-flight party today, including All Blacks Sam Cane and Joe Moody.

Koru Care Chairman Chris George said it was moments like today that stick for everyone involved.

“It is a privilege to be part of such an amazing day with our little heroes and we are very thankful to our big heroes for making this happen.”

The charity was originally started by a team of volunteers from Air New Zealand. It now has four branches around New Zealand with each one independent and run by teams of dedicated volunteers.

