Air New Zealand charity takes 50 kids on a kiwi-tracing mystery adventure

Air New Zealand’s charity has taken a special group of children on a mystery flight adventure.

The special flight path of today's adventure. Source: Supplied

Koru Care, a charity established to give children with illnesses or disabilities the opportunity to see the world, took 50 kids on a unique flight path around the centre of the country today.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight, flown by Chief Pilot Captain David Morgan, traced a Kiwi after it departed from Christchurch this morning towards the West Coast, looping around Taranaki then taking a few turns before landing back in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, who travelled on today’s flight, said it’s uplifting to offer a special charter flight for kids who aren’t usually able to travel offshore due to medical conditions or family situations.

“Today’s flight is a real heart warmer. Some of these children have never been on a plane before so we wanted them to experience the excitement of flying and our teams have pulled out all the stops to make today a magical experience for our Little Heroes.”

Source: Supplied

The children also met some of their real heroes at the pre-flight party today, including All Blacks Sam Cane and Joe Moody.

Koru Care Chairman Chris George said it was moments like today that stick for everyone involved.

“It is a privilege to be part of such an amazing day with our little heroes and we are very thankful to our big heroes for making this happen.”