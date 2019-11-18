Air New Zealand cancels some flights to Wellington on Tuesday

Air New Zealand has cancelled a number of flights in and out of Wellington due to severe weather being forecast tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService is forecasting severe northerly gales for the city on Tuesday, with winds reaching 140km/h in exposed places.

Air New Zealand said customers with Wellington flights were strongly recommended to defer non-urgent travel.

The airline is also offering fare flexibility for the next three days, where customers with cancelled flights will have the option to transfer their booking to another date, or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months for future travel.