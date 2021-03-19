TODAY |

Air New Zealand cancels Fiji passenger service due to Pacific nation's Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has cancelled a Fiji passenger service this week due to the Pacific nation's ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

It comes after Fiji Airways yesterday announced all international passenger repatriation flights into and out of Fiji have been cancelled until May 2, 2021.

This includes six flights which were set to arrive in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand released a statement on their cancelled flight this afternoon.

"Due to the current Covid-19 situation in Fiji, the Fijian Ministry of Health has advised Air New Zealand to cancel our passenger service in and out of Nadi this Thursday, April 29.

"The service this week will operate as cargo only and we are contacting impacted customers directly.

"We look forward to reconnecting our customers to friends and family in Fiji as soon as we are able to do so."

It comes as 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were confirmed in Fiji last night.

Fiji records 12 new Covid-19 community cases

It's the country's biggest number of cases in a single day since the virus returned to the community following breaches at a managed isolation quarantine facility in Nadi last week.

New Zealand
Travel
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:30
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
2
Investigation underway to determine how person entered NZ during Perth's three-day lockdown
3
Eight new border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, none in the community
4
Michael Jackson molestation lawsuit tossed out by judge in US
5
Calls for Whangārei township of Kamo to get name change
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Consumer NZ wants investigation into seven sunscreen brands accused of failing to meet SPF claims

78,113 attend Aussie Rules match, setting record for biggest sports crowd since Covid-19 began

Police had no dedicated team to scan for online threats prior to mosque attacks

Waikato farming companies, employee fined over $200,000 for illegal effluent dumping