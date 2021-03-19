Air New Zealand cancels Fiji passenger service due to Pacific nation's Covid-19 lockdown

Air New Zealand has cancelled a Fiji passenger service this week due to the Pacific nation's ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

It comes after Fiji Airways yesterday announced all international passenger repatriation flights into and out of Fiji have been cancelled until May 2, 2021.

This includes six flights which were set to arrive in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand released a statement on their cancelled flight this afternoon.

"Due to the current Covid-19 situation in Fiji, the Fijian Ministry of Health has advised Air New Zealand to cancel our passenger service in and out of Nadi this Thursday, April 29.

"The service this week will operate as cargo only and we are contacting impacted customers directly.

"We look forward to reconnecting our customers to friends and family in Fiji as soon as we are able to do so."

It comes as 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were confirmed in Fiji last night.

