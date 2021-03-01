TODAY |

Air New Zealand cancels dozens of flights following change in alert levels

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has cancelled 59 flights scheduled to take off today, following the change in Covid-19 alert levels.

Only essential and transit travel is allowed out of Auckland at Covid-19 Alert Level 3. Source: Breakfast

While some Aucklanders were able to board flights to Sydney yesterday, only essential and transit travel is allowed in and out of Auckland at Level 3.

The national carrier is waiving any fare difference for those who already had flights scheduled for this week, if customers re-book by March 14.

Auckland was plunged back into Alert Level 3 lockdown at 6am on Sunday following a new community case of Covid-19 on Saturday, linked to the Papatoetoe cluster.

The rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 at the same time.

Yesterday one new community case of Covid-19, linked to the Papatoetoe cluster, was recorded in New Zealand.

