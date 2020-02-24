Air New Zealand cabin crew member tests positive for Covid-19 in China

An Air New Zealand worker has tested positive for Covid-19 in Shanghai, China.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

The airline today told 1 NEWS the cabin crew member tested negative for the coronavirus in New Zealand on November 18 in accordance with the border surveillance requirements.

However, on arrival into Shanghai on November 22 they returned a positive test as part of routine arrival screening by the Chinese authorities.

"The crew member is well and has none of the symptoms of Covid-19. All other crew have returned negative results," Air New Zealand said.

"Operating crew on layover in China go into a managed isolation hotel as a standard procedure. The crew will remain in isolation while we work with Chinese authorities, New Zealand Ministry of Health and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to make arrangements for their safe return home.

"Upon arrival back in New Zealand, the crew will follow the direction of the Ministry of Health around isolation and further testing."

The Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS it has been made aware of the case.

"In conjunction with the company, the ministry will continue to investigate the circumstances of this possible case," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been approached for comment.

In the Ministry of Health's regular daily update, two new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in New Zealand today, both in managed isolation.