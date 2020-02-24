Air New Zealand braces for up to $75 million drop in earnings due to coronavirus

Air New Zealand has said today that it expects to suffer a drop in earnings in the 2020 financial year of between $35 million and $75 million due to coronavirus.

The airline said in a statement that the loss in revenue was likely to come from decreased demand for travel to and from Asian destinations.

A drop in the price of jet fuel would "partially" mitigate the soft demand, "however overall earnings for the 2020 financial year will be adversely impacted".

With a mid-point of $55 million - halfway between the upper and lower estimated drop in earnings - Air New Zealand is now expecting to earn between $300 million and $350 million.

The company's revenue in the 2019 financial year was $374 million.

Chief executive Greg Foran said the environment was challenging, but that the airline is "well positioned to deliver the best result under these conditions".

"Air New Zealand is a resilient business and we have demonstrated the ability time and again to respond quickly to changing market conditions," Mr Foran said.

"We have a highly capable and experienced senior leadership team who have dealt with challenges such as this before and I am confident that we will effectively navigate our way through this."