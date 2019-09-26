Air New Zealand boss Christopher Luxon departs, remains quiet on potential political future

Christopher Luxon has left the building.

The now-departed Air New Zealand chief executive's time at the head of the national carrier ended at midnight.

His final tasks were to sit at the head of a shareholders' meeting and then head back to his office to clean it out.

"I have to be honest - it's been a really flat-out last three days," he told 1 NEWS when asked if knew what he was going to do now.

He said he would be waking up today to "work out what comes next".

Mr Luxon hinted at a turn to politics when his resignation was announced in June.

"I would like to think more about how I can best use my skills, abilities and experience to make a further contribution to the success of New Zealand, whether that be through corporate life, politics or a not-for-profit," Mr Luxon said at the time.

That was echoed when 1 NEWS asked if he was any closer to a life in politics.

"I've been really disciplined about that," he said. "I know people find that hard to believe but I've just compartmentalised it and said, 'Look I'll deal with my future when I get to that side of it.'

"I felt I owed it to 12,000 Air New Zealanders and a lot of our stakeholders and investors to do my job to the maximum amount of my ability up until the end.

"It's a pretty extreme job, this one, and I wouldn't mind just a moment to think about what I want to do next."

Mr Luxon singled out modern slavery and said he thought there were "real issues in the world" around that, and also said there were corporate and business opportunities outside of New Zealand.

"And likewise, the political thing, as I've talked about before," he said.

"I'll just work my way through that and I won't be rushed."

Mr Luxon said he appreciated "great career advice" he was getting from a lot of people but he wanted to take a moment before deciding what to do.

At the shareholders' meeting, Mr Luxon sat a few seats down from Air New Zealand board member and former Prime Minister John Key.

But he said he hadn't received any career advice from him.

Mr Luxon was made chief executive in 2013 and said the airline was a great company, but a challenge to run.

National has previously said it spoke with him after that resignation, and leader Simon Bridges said the party would welcome him with open arms if he headed their way.

Mr Luxon said before heading back to pack up his office that his time at the top has been about setting a vision, and inspiring and compelling people to get to where the airline wanted to be.

1 NEWS put it to him that these would be good qualities for politics.