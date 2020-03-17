TODAY |

Air New Zealand axes 13 trans-Tasman routes for three months due to coronavirus upheaval

1 NEWS

Air New Zealand is reducing capacity on flights to and from Australia by 80 per cent, on the back of plunging demand due to coronavirus.

The changes take effect on March 30, and last until June 30.

Thirteen routes have been suspended, while the number of flights on five other routes has been dropped.

The airline has been hammered by coronavirus upheaval, with up to 30 per cent of jobs set to go at the national carrier.

Domestic and long haul capacity has also been reduced.

Reduced capacity:

Wellington to Sydney: Reduced to two return services per week.
Christchurch to Sydney: Reduced to two return services per week.
Auckland to Sydney: Reduced to seven return services per week.
Auckland to Brisbane: Reduced to five return services per week.
Auckland to Melbourne: Reduced to seven return services per week.

Suspended routes:

Auckland-Adelaide
Auckland-Cairns
Auckland-Sunshine Coast
Auckland-Coolangatta
Auckland-Perth
Christchurch-Brisbane
Christchurch-Melbourne
Christchurch-Coolangatta
Wellington-Brisbane
Wellington-Melbourne
Queenstown-Melbourne
Queenstown-Sydney
Queenstown-Brisbane

 

