TODAY |

Air New Zealand announces more regional flights to fill gaps left by Jetstar over holiday period

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Travel

Air New Zealand is adding more flights to some of its regional routes following Jetstar’s withdrawal of its regional services.

The airline says it will operate an additional 253 one-way flights in December on services it operates between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First MP talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast alongside Paula Bennett after Jetstar yesterday announced it would drop region flights. Source: Breakfast

In total, the number of additional flights in December will be 253, amounting to an extra 15,656 seats available for passengers.

Air New Zealand chief revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline has been looking at ways to help support the routes affected by Jetstar’s withdrawal.

“Air services are extremely important for regional New Zealand, particularly over the busy holiday period, so we’re pleased to be able to step in and add capacity to the routes impacted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp talked to aviation expert Grayson Ottoway to find out.

“These additional services during the month of December reflect an increase of more than 15,500 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand. We are also continuing to look at additional capacity on our regional services post December.”

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected Jetstar customers who have refunded their Jetstar flight with a special fare.

Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fears new armed police patrols will put Māori at risk
2
Tāmati Coffey holds baby Tūtānekai while asking question in te reo
3
Back row star benched as All Blacks unveil team for RWC semi-final with England
4
Gull announces fuel price drop of 21 cents, but for two days only
5
Warning issued as eight million litres of dirty water from SkyCity fire may be pumped into harbour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder after woman's death in Whanganui

Penalties against Christchurch restaurant owners who underpaid workers rise after they sell business

Cars damaged, basement flooded as convention centre fire continues to smoulder

Fears new armed police patrols will put Māori at risk