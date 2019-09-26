Air New Zealand announces more regional flights to fill gaps left by Jetstar over holiday period

Air New Zealand is adding more flights to some of its regional routes following Jetstar’s withdrawal of its regional services.

The airline says it will operate an additional 253 one-way flights in December on services it operates between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

Air New Zealand chief revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline has been looking at ways to help support the routes affected by Jetstar’s withdrawal.

“Air services are extremely important for regional New Zealand, particularly over the busy holiday period, so we’re pleased to be able to step in and add capacity to the routes impacted.

“These additional services during the month of December reflect an increase of more than 15,500 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand. We are also continuing to look at additional capacity on our regional services post December.”

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected Jetstar customers who have refunded their Jetstar flight with a special fare.