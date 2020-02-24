Air New Zealand adds 100 extra regional flights for Queen’s Birthday weekend

Air New Zealand is upping its regional offerings over the Queen’s Birthday weekend, with 100 additional flights out of various destinations.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

The extra flights will operate between 28 May and 2 June from Blenheim, Gisborne, Kerikeri, Napier, Nelson, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Hamilton, Rotorua, Invercargill and Tauranga.

Air New Zealand general manager networks Scott Carr said demand for travel over the long weekend was encouraging.

“It’s clear a lot of New Zealanders are looking to take the opportunity of the long weekend to travel around the country and we’re happy to play our part in reuniting friends and family and enabling domestic tourism across the main centres and regional New Zealand,” he said.

The airline is also restarting its Wellington-Queenstown route on May 28, in time for Queen’s Birthday weekend. It is also operating additional flights between Auckland and Queenstown on that weekend.

It comes as 1300 redundancies in Air New Zealand was confirmed on Wednesday by union E tū.