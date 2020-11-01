Air Force firefighter raises $13,000 for KidsCan charity by running Auckland half-marathon in full kit

An Auckland Airforce firefighter has raised almost $13,000 running the Auckland half-marathon decked out in full firefighting gear.
Simon Trye completed the 21 kilometre race in under three and a half hours along with an extra 25 kilogrammes of breathing gear.
“I thought about it - thought ‘I need a bit of a challenge, and did the maths behind how fast I'd have to go and thought it might be achievable’,” he told 1 NEWS.
He had a support crew with him and had to change the breathing tank every three to four kilometres.
"Any firefighters out there will know you wear a BA (breathing apparatus) set for one wearing and it’s hard work - I've gotta do it for six back-to-back - so it is hard and it is hot and even during training you doubt yourself a little bit," he said.
In the process he's raised nearly $13,000 for charity KidsCan.
“We started off with a goal of $1,000 bucks and it's kept going up and up and up - it's just been amazing all the support we've got from friends, family, people I don't know," Tyre said.