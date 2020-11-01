Air Force firefighter raises $13,000 for KidsCan charity by running Auckland half-marathon in full kit

An Auckland Airforce firefighter has raised almost $13,000 running the Auckland half-marathon decked out in full firefighting gear.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simon Trye completed the 21 kilometre race in under three and a half hours along with an extra 25 kilogrammes of breathing gear.

“I thought about it - thought ‘I need a bit of a challenge, and did the maths behind how fast I'd have to go and thought it might be achievable’,” he told 1 NEWS.

He had a support crew with him and had to change the breathing tank every three to four kilometres.

"Any firefighters out there will know you wear a BA (breathing apparatus) set for one wearing and it’s hard work - I've gotta do it for six back-to-back - so it is hard and it is hot and even during training you doubt yourself a little bit," he said.



In the process he's raised nearly $13,000 for charity KidsCan.