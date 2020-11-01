TODAY |

Air Force firefighter raises $13,000 for KidsCan charity by running Auckland half-marathon in full kit

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland Airforce firefighter has raised almost $13,000 running the Auckland half-marathon decked out in full firefighting gear.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The firefighter decided to up the ante and try to smash a world record, by doing it dressed in his full kit, in under three and a half hours. Source: 1 NEWS

Simon Trye completed the 21 kilometre race in under three and a half hours along with an extra 25 kilogrammes of breathing gear.

“I thought about it - thought ‘I need a bit of a challenge, and did the maths behind how fast I'd have to go and thought it might be achievable’,” he told 1 NEWS.

He had a support crew with him and had to change the breathing tank every three to four kilometres.

"Any firefighters out there will know you wear a BA (breathing apparatus) set for one wearing and it’s hard work - I've gotta do it for six back-to-back - so it is hard and it is hot and even during training you doubt yourself a little bit," he said. 

In the process he's raised nearly $13,000 for charity KidsCan.

“We started off with a goal of $1,000 bucks and it's kept going up and up and up - it's just been amazing all the support we've got from friends, family, people I don't know," Tyre said.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:35
Former Greens MPs express disappointment about party's deal with Labour
2
Jacinda Ardern to reveal new Cabinet today
3
Man suffers powerful electric shock while cutting trees on Auckland's North Shore
4
Māori Council calls for police to address discrimination in cannabis arrests
5
Crystals and artefacts: Intrepid Kiwis delve into abandoned Coromandel gold mines
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:23

Hopes local tourism will make use of multi-million dollar purpose-built cruise ship berth in Lyttelton

02:35

Former Greens MPs express disappointment about party's deal with Labour

Hopes for more drug testing at music festivals
01:13

Greens say 'this is the best of both worlds' after signing deal with Labour