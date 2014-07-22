Air Force C-130 lands after problem with landing gear

A Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft has landed safely at Whenuapai Air Base after experiencing a problem with its landing gear.

"The C-130 had an indication that it wasn't down and locked, so they went through a checking procedure and then they got a re-indication that it was down and locked and so they landed safely," a New Zealand Defence Force spokeswoman said.

The Fire Service attended about 4.40pm today as a precautionary measure.

In February an Air Force C-130 Hercules also landed safely at Whenuapai after encountering a problem and in June last year there was an emergency landing by one of the aircraft.