Air Canada announces new seasonal direct flight between Auckland and Vancouver

Air Canada has announced a new seasonal direct flight between Auckland and Vancouver.

The service will operate four times per week, running from 12 December 2019 until the end of March 2020 on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

The announcement of a new flight on the route was welcomed by Auckland Airport.

"We are delighted that Air Canada, a leading global airline, has chosen to launch seasonal non-stop services between Vancouver and Auckland," Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said.

"This new service will provide increased capacity and connectivity to New Zealand for Canadians, an important visitor source market, as well as a convenient way for New Zealanders to access Air Canada's extensive network that spans all of Canada and a significant number of cities in the United States.

The new service would add 30,000 seats on the route and inject around $38 million into the NZ economy, Mr Littlewood said.