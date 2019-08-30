AIMS Games organisers issue measles warning ahead of international youth sports event

Organisers of this year's AIMS Games are urging schools and parents to pay close attention to the health of children looking to compete next month in Tauranga.

The event, which will see 11,500 children from around New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific, begins on September 8 but concerns are growing due to the rising number of measles cases from the outbreak in Auckland.

The confirmed number of cases in the Auckland region as of yesterday was 762, which was enough to see New Zealand Rugby League's secondary schools competition cancelled to prevent further spreading.

The AIMS Games has 23 sports across six days with 368 schools confirmed to take part.

AIMS Games organisers haven't cancelled their event but have sent out information packages to the participating schools and also uploaded a letter from Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer Dr Phil Shoemack to their website stating anyone with the virus will need to stay away.

"Do not include in your team anyone who is unwell with any of the symptoms of measles - fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash," Dr Shoemack warns.

"Toi Te Ora Public Health realises that these sports tournaments are very important for schools, and for students, however this does need to be balanced with the risk of spreading measles."

The letter also recommended schools seek proof of vaccination, know what measles symptoms are and to have an isolation plan ready should it be needed.

There will also be medical professionals on-site during the event to help should there be any issues.

Organisers added their own advice too.

"Take sensible precautions.