TODAY |

Agreement to purchase up to 5 million Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson reached by Government

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has today announced an in-principle agreement to purchase up to five million Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.

Source: Associated Press

The agreement is subject to the vaccine successfully completing clinical trials and passing regulatory approvals in New Zealand, according to Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods.

Janssen Pharmaceutica - whose parent company is Johnson & Johnson - produces the vaccine, which is likely to be delivered in a single dose, meaning five million shots would more than cover demand here.

“This agreement forms part of our portfolio approach to ensure that we have the ability to access a range of vaccine options, if and when a suitable vaccine is developed and approved,” says Woods.

“The agreement with Janssen would see the first doses – up to two million – delivered from the third quarter of 2021. We have the option to purchase up to three million additional doses, which would be delivered throughout 2022."

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 180 nations have signed up to the pact, which was started with the idea that none of us will be safe until all of us are safe. Source: 1 NEWS

Woods praised the safety record of Janssen and Johnson & Johnson in New Zealand.

“This gives us confidence in their ability to develop, manufacture and deliver a safe and effective vaccine,” Woods said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently in stage 3 clinical trials encompassing 60,000 people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Everything from the vaccine’s manufacture to transport will require international cooperation. Source: BBC

Last week the Government announced an agreement to purchase 1.5 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shown to be 90 per cent effective in early trials.

That one, however, is a double dose vaccine, meaning 750,000 Kiwis would have access to it initially.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry crowned TV Personality of the Year at NZTV Awards
2
Nine-year-old accused of threatening person with box cutter as crime surges in Porirua, Lower Hutt
3
Second person to receive Moderna's trial Covid-19 vaccine checked for 'weird side effects' after jab
4
Hunter discovers cluster of incredibly rare kākābeak trees in Hawke's Bay
5
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:54

Iconic giant Santa leaves Auckland CBD post for his next adventure

Dolly Parton donated $1.5 million towards crucial Covid-19 vaccine development

Australian Open organisers confident January tournament will go ahead

02:35

Airlines doing all they can to boost freight capacity as Covid-19 puts pressure on NZ exports