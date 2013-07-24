 

Aggravated robbery of Christchurch convenience store the second time it's been robbed in just over a week

The aggravated robbery of a Christchurch convenience store early this morning is the second time the store has been robbed in just over a week.

Source: 1 NEWS

At around 4:30am, three men assualted the attendant of Night 'n Day, on Riccarton Rd, before stealing the cash register and cigarettes. 

Store owner Parm Singh said the men had a car parked outside ready to flee, reports Stuff.

The store was closed this morning for police examination.

Singh, who lives onsite, said he was glad that the attendant wasn't badly injured. 

"He [the attendant] had no idea what was going on; it happened so quickly."

"[They] came with a crowbar, pushed my guy around and took cigarettes and whatever else they could get and left in two minutes," said Singh.

In the first robbery, on June 7, Singh was alone in the store when a man in his early 20s entered the shop with a steel rod.

"I didn't pay much attention the first time because it was just one person who said 'I won't hurt you' and he didn't take much," reports Stuff. 

Singh says that in the two years that he has been there, nothing had happened before these two incidents.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time or has information that could help identify the three people, is urged to contact Christchurch Police Station on (03) 363 7400.

