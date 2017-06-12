Aged care employers say they need migrants as Labour promises to slash immigration

Aged care employers say they need migrants to fill gaps in their workforce, as Labour promises to cut 8000 work visa migrants a year with a "hire Kiwis first" rule.

It's part of Labour's newly-announced policy to reduce current record migration by 20,000 to 30,000 per year.

"Employers are able to very easily and very loosely say, ''I can't hire somebody locally, I need to bring somebody in from overseas.' I do not believe that with 90,000 young people with no work that we do not have amongst that number 100 shelf stackers," said Andrew Little, Labour leader.

But CHT St John's Hospital manager Jenny Vollmer says the aged care sector requires a skilled workforce.

"It's no good having anyone off the street. And unfortunately if we do look at getting people in from WINZ, we're getting people who just lack the skills and the attitude," she said.

Mr Little says "it's time to take a breather on immigration" because the current unprecedented flow of migrants "is putting enormous pressure on our cities, road, schools and public services".

Currently New Zealand is gaining almost 72,000 people per year.

Mr Little thinks too many international students are using "low quality courses" as a back door to move here, so he plans to stop issuing visas for people studying those courses and reckons that would cut up to 10,000 people.

Prime Minister Bill English says the "attack on the international education sector" is based on a misunderstanding, as 70 to 80 per cent of international students leave New Zealand and go home.

Up to 12,000 more migrants would be cut by removing work visas for jobs with low level qualifications.

Along with aged care, the country is facing shortages in hospitality, tourism and construction.

Mr Little says some skilled migrants would be directed to regions and a special 'KiwiBuild Visa' created for construction workers.

Mr English says a 30,000 people reduction in migration right now "will stall the economy, it'll deprive businesses of the skills they need".

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford says one thing is for sure, "this is going to be one tough election year issue for all political parties".