 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Aged care employers say they need migrants as Labour promises to slash immigration

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Aged care employers say they need migrants to fill gaps in their workforce, as Labour promises to cut 8000 work visa migrants a year with a "hire Kiwis first" rule.

Labour says it will cut immigration by 20,000 to 30,000 people per year if elected.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's part of Labour's newly-announced policy to reduce current record migration by 20,000 to 30,000 per year. 

"Employers are able to very easily and very loosely say, ''I can't hire somebody locally, I need to bring somebody in from overseas.' I  do not believe that with 90,000 young people with no work that we do not have amongst that number 100 shelf stackers," said Andrew Little, Labour leader.

But CHT St John's Hospital manager Jenny Vollmer says the aged care sector requires a skilled workforce.

"It's no good having anyone off the street. And unfortunately if we do look at getting people in from WINZ, we're getting people who just lack the skills and the attitude," she said. 

Mr Little says "it's time to take a breather on immigration" because the current unprecedented flow of migrants "is putting enormous pressure on our cities, road, schools and public services".

Currently New Zealand is gaining almost 72,000 people per year.

Mr Little thinks too many international students are using "low quality courses" as a back door to move here, so he plans to stop issuing visas for people studying those courses and reckons that would cut up to 10,000 people.

The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.
Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Bill English says the "attack on the international education sector" is based on a misunderstanding, as 70 to 80 per cent of international students leave New Zealand and go home.

Up to 12,000 more migrants would be cut by removing work visas for jobs with low level qualifications.

Along with aged care, the country is facing shortages in hospitality, tourism and construction.

Mr Little says some skilled migrants would be directed to regions and a special 'KiwiBuild Visa' created for construction workers.

Mr English says a 30,000 people reduction in migration right now "will stall the economy, it'll deprive businesses of the skills they need".

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford says one thing is for sure, "this is going to be one tough election year issue for all political parties".

Federated Farmers and Business New Zealand have come out in support of Labour's policy.

Related

Immigration

Nearly 72,000 people moved to New Zealand in the past year.

Labour vows to cut immigration by up to 30,000 people per year if elected
02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


3
Daniel Kopa, wife Calli and their four young daughters.

'It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls'- funeral for young father of four fatally struck by car to be held on Wednesday

00:20
4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

'He's like a skinny white noodle' – big brother Beauden Barrett explains Jordie's cruel new nickname

00:30
5
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

More Auckland Waterview Tunnel tickets up for grabs, after 42,000 tickets snapped up in less than one day

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ