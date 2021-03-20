After two years, Homegrown returns to Wellington waterfront

Wellington's waterfront welcomed a crowd of 25,000 people today for Kiwi music festival Homegrown after Covid-19 cancelled last year's.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Homegrown organisers added a sixth stage for this year's event, a 'thank you' to Kiwi music fans who have waited for two years for it to return.

"Coming in and out of alert levels has been a character-building time so we're absolutely rapt to be here today and be able to put on the gig we promised," Homegrown managing director Andrew Tuck told 1 NEWS.

Last year's festival was cancelled just days before New Zealand went into lockdown.

The stages were already up, but it sent $1.5 million down the drain.

"It definitely crossed our minds as to whether we could continue because we did take a massive financial hit and it is tough - we all have kids and families and mortgages," Tuck says.

Kiwi rockers Blindspott will be one of the final acts and have come bearing their own gift for the event - a teaser of a new song.