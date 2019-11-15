After tragedy last year, protection stepped up for threatened seabird returning to Otago Peninsula Jordan Oppert 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Dunedin and Otago Animals Your playlist will load after this ad Conservationists watching the tītī, or sooty shearwater, colony were devastated when a single ferret wiped out all of last year’s chicks. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Dunedin and Otago Animals