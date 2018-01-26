 

After six years of repair work, Dunedin's court house reopened today

Dunedin's historic courthouse was reopened today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after extensive earthquake strengthening.

A statue on the lovely old court building in Dunedin, New Zealand.

A statue on the old court building in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Source: istock.com

The greystone Victorian Gothic building, which dates back 115 years, was closed in December 2011 after being rated a high risk in a moderate quake.

Since then, court services have been operating from a temporary facility in High Street.

The work completed included strengthen to the roof, basement and tower. 

The government agreed in 2015 to having the courthouse strengthened and restored, and the building has undergone a $20 million makeover.

The formal reopening was today at 11am, with Ms Ardern and the Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias among those attending.

At 1pm, members of the judiciary and the legal profession begun a procession from the Town Hall and that was followed by a ceremonial sitting.

The courthouse's public counter will be up and running on February 5, and full court services will resume two days later.

