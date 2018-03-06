After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

According to NIWA, this summer has been New Zealand's hottest ever, with an average temperature of 18.8C, smashing the previous record set way back in the summer of 1934.

But this could be hard to believe for some because not everyone had their fair share of sun.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp thought they would give out their Weather Awards:

Wettest city

Hamilton! Although it was its hottest summer on record, the Tron got 330mm worth of rain.

Driest city

On the other end of the spectrum, down south, Dunedin wins driest, and also coolest city with an average temperature of just 16.7 degrees

Best place to sunbathe

Wellington was the best place to sunbathe. The sun beamed down on the capital for 668 long blissful summer hours.

Warmest city