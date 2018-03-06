After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

Source:
According to NIWA, this summer has been New Zealand's hottest ever, with an average temperature of 18.8C, smashing the previous record set way back in the summer of 1934.
But this could be hard to believe for some because not everyone had their fair share of sun.
TVNZ1's Seven Sharp thought they would give out their Weather Awards:
Wettest city
Hamilton! Although it was its hottest summer on record, the Tron got 330mm worth of rain.
Driest city
On the other end of the spectrum, down south, Dunedin wins driest, and also coolest city with an average temperature of just 16.7 degrees
Best place to sunbathe
Wellington was the best place to sunbathe. The sun beamed down on the capital for 668 long blissful summer hours.
Warmest city
And finally, the city of sails topped the leaderboard with the warmest of the bunch. Auckland's average temperature was 21.3 degrees.
