 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

share

Source:

1 NEWS

According to NIWA, this summer has been New Zealand's hottest ever, with an average temperature of 18.8C, smashing the previous record set way back in the summer of 1934.

This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.
Source: Seven Sharp

But this could be hard to believe for some because not everyone had their fair share of sun.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp thought they would give out their Weather Awards:

Wettest city

Hamilton! Although it was its hottest summer on record, the Tron got 330mm worth of rain.

Driest city

On the other end of the spectrum, down south, Dunedin wins driest, and also coolest city with an average temperature of just 16.7 degrees

Best place to sunbathe

Wellington was the best place to sunbathe. The sun beamed down on the capital for 668 long blissful summer hours.

Warmest city

And finally, the city of sails topped the leaderboard with the warmest of the bunch. Auckland's average temperature was 21.3 degrees.  

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:07
1
A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged father chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


4
George Jack Hill.

'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

00:21
5
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.

02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.

Air NZ flight forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base due to rogue drone sighting near Auckland airport

Auckland Airport had to shut down operations for 30 minutes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 