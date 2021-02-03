After 'nerve-wracking' three months of trying to return home, Kiwi woman secures spot in MIQ facility

Rebecca Bell considers herself lucky.

The Kiwi expat who has been working as a radiographer and dealing with Covid-19 patients in Scotland has managed to secure a flight and managed isolation spot in New Zealand after months of trying to get home.

But with her visa due to run out after two years, she told Breakfast this morning there are simply "not enough spots" in New Zealand's managed isolation system for the thousands of Kiwis in the same boat trying to return.

For New Zealanders to come home it's not a simple process. Flights are cancelled, people need to book an MIQ spot and get a Covid-19 test to return a negative result right before they leave.

Bell is like many who have experienced flight cancellations, the latest being last month, as they make their bids to come home.

She's been trying to return to New Zealand since October last year, but through a travel agent has managed to lock down a flight and MIQ spot for April.

"Things are just changing daily so it's just nerve-racking doing that three months ahead of time," she said.

"It's a bit of a relief, but again I've been through this process before ... you just know that anything could change at any point and I think that's the hardest part about it."

Bell, who's being on the frontline dealing with those sick with Covid-19, knows the importance of a strong border, and she said New Zealand's system is a lot better than others, but it's still frustrating.

"There's just not enough spots, like there's thousands of Kiwis wanting to get home," she said.

"Even just to get that spot, if I hadn't reached out to a travel agent I'm up against thousands of people constantly refreshing, potentially not even being able to work because they've now finished their job, their flights now been cancelled and they're stuck.

"So, yeah, it was quite intense before I got that spot so I was super lucky."

But she's not relying on luck. Bell has booked back-up flights this time to be sure she'll make her mid-April managed isolation booking.

Head of MIQ Brigadier James Bliss defended how the facilities are run on Breakfast.

"Over 100,000 New Zealanders have come back through our MIQ system and have done so safely and largely leave those facilities with a very positive mindstate or impression of MIQ.

"We're an organisation that has to continually assess and evolve and change. Our process is to keep one step ahead of any changes for a global pandemic. It is a virus. It's tricky and we strive for perfection. That's what we endeavour to do, so we're always evolving and always changing."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment earlier told 1 NEWS MIQ rooms get overbooked because not all people with vouchers will end up using them.

However, they added that there were "no plans" to add more MIQ facilities.

"A key constraint on adding new facilities is the essential workforce who care for returnees. We need nurses, Defence personnel and police to run these facilities, and this is a limited workforce.