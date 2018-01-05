After massive storm left trail of destruction in North Island, what's in store as it heads south?

A deep low that has caused havoc across much of the North Island over the past two days, bringing heavy rain and gusty gales, will move slowly southeastwards and away from the country today.

However as it shifts away, heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning according to MetService.

"The heaviest rain is expected about Tongariro National Park and the Kaikoura coast and ranges, and the Warning is still in force in these areas until the early hours of Saturday morning," MetService said.

"Severe gales are expected for the lower North Island and Marlborough through to Saturday afternoon, with the Strong Wind Warning remaining in place in these areas."

At least 500 people were affected by severe flooding in and around Kaiaua, a town along the Firth of Thames Coast, floating caravans and inundating houses.

Footage taken by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter shows waves crashing onto the shore adding to flooding that has caused residents to flee their properties.

"King tide, low pressure and strong nor easterly wind, a combination of those things, ended up pushing the sea level up and ended up flooding a lot of low lying areas including some houses and farmlands and throwing a lot debris on to our roads," Hauraki District Council Community Service Management's Steve Fabrish told 1 NEWS.

Local Civil Defence asked for people who need to evacuate to go to the Fire Station, or be with friends and family on higher ground.

Beachfront properties in Tauranga were also affected by a king tide, flooding a number of coastal areas in the district along with several East Auckland areas including Maratei and Bucklands Beach.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence advised people in low-lying coastal areas to get ready for high winds and another king tide last night at 11pm, with the risk of potential large swells broaching that had the potential to cause flooding.

Auckland Airport was forced to cancel domestic flights to Great Barrier Island, Whakatane and Tauranga as the smaller aircrafts used to fly to these destinations were unable to deal with the high winds.

Flights to Wellington, Gisborne and Blenheim were also been delayed due to the weather.

In Rotorua, a woman died after a tree fell on her car. Police believe the woman was driving in severe weather at the time on Arawa Street. The incident will be referred to the coroner.

Several roads remain closed around the North Island including State Highway 25 from Thames to Manaia due to several slips and rock falls caused by wild weather.

Thames Coast Road in Ngarimu Bay was torn to pieces as the worst of the storm passed the Coromandel.

State Highway One from Goose Bay to Peketa and from Mangamaunu to Clarence is closed due to adverse weather conditions.