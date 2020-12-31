TODAY |

After lonely Christmas, Kiwis reunited with whānau just in time to celebrate New Year's Eve

Maddy Lloyd, 1 NEWS Reporter
As Kiwis gather to bid farewell to 2020, thousands will be doing it from a hotel room in managed isolation and quarantine facilities across the country. 

But there were 488 people today lucky enough to complete their stay in isolation, just in time to see in the New Year with friends and family. 

Ke'ala Campton Baker was one of them. 

She's been overseas, but not for a holiday. 

"I was very happy in my New Zealand bubble, feeling very safe, and then I got a call from my father to say that my mother had passed away" she told 1 NEWS.

Campton Baker left her family in Auckland and flew to Hawaii to be with her father. 

She returned two weeks ago and was sent to the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch. 

"I was feeling sorry for myself that I was going to have to spend Christmas alone in managed isolation, and then I realised that I could change my perspective of my world and that I would make Christmas here," she says. 

So she started collecting the paper bags and containers from her food deliveries — three deliveries per day for two weeks, resulting in more than 40 bags and containers.

"I was trying to create a little Aotearoa Christmas, you know, little silver ferns and some clouds in the sky, the southern cross bit of water and some harakeke," Campton Baker says. 

"I envisioned doing an upside down Christmas tree for my upside down Christmas." 

And on her final night, she made a cloak, to thank the staff keeping our country safe at MIQ facilities across the country — something she says seeing first-hand makes her proud to be a Kiwi.

Where to watch New Year's fireworks show in Auckland

"These people on the frontline, we forget about. I've forgotten about them, really, but they risk their lives and they're so brave and courageous."

An MIQ spokesperson says while many New Zealanders are enjoying a summer break, the work to protect Aotearoa New Zealand from Covid-19 doesn't stop. 

"We want to thank all of the amazing people working at our managed isolation and quarantine facilities. Our staff are our frontline defence against Covid-19 and every day they keep returning New Zealanders and our communities safe. 

"They have done a superb job throughout 2020 and we thank them for their continued commitment to the job over the holiday season."

As for Campton Baker, she's just grateful to be back on home soil.

"[Isolation] has given me a lot of time to just think about what's most important to you in life and that is time with your loved ones." 

As of December 31, the total number of people through the 32 MIQ facilities in New Zealand since March 26 is 91,957. 

On New Year's Eve, 5426 people were in managed isolation facilities, with 488 lucky enough to complete their stay, and a further 406 people are due to leave isolation on New Year's Day.

