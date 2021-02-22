After large-scale search, woman who vanished during Taranaki beach walk found safe in cave

A woman who failed to return following a walk on the beach in Taranaki earlier today has been found after being trapped in a cave by the high tide.

Alison Cleaver. Source: New Zealand Police

Alison Cleaver, 58, went for a walk on the beach between the Mohakatino River and the Mokau River and had last been seen around 12.30pm, police say.

Cleaver was spotted by a boatie taking part in the search in a cave between Rapanui Stream and Mohakatino Stream at around 8pm, police said.



She had been trapped by the high tide.