After initial scare, passenger with 'flu-like symptoms’ on domestic flight tests negative for Covid-19

A passenger who flew from Auckland this morning was met by an ambulance at Queenstown Airport after “showing mild flu-like symptoms”. They later tested negative for Covid-19.

Queenstown Airport (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

An airport spokesperson told 1 NEWS the passenger arrived on Air New Zealand flight NZ611 around 8.30am today.

Authorities were initially worried the person could have posed a Covid-19 risk.

“We would like to remind the community to please stay home if you are unwell. If you or someone you are travelling with is not feeling well please do not travel and please do not enter the terminal," the spokesperson said.

This afternoon, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed no close contacts of Case M had left Auckland since potentially being exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a runny nose, cough, fever, difficulty breathing or loss of smell.

However, many of those who have contracted the UK variant of Covid-19 have had muscle aches and lethargy rather than the typical respiratory symptoms of earlier coronavirus variants of flu, according to Bloomfield.