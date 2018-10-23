After horror week, Simon Bridges takes a hit in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Simon Bridges has taken a hit in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, falling to his lowest rating in the preferred Prime Minister stakes since becoming National's leader.

Mr Bridges dropped to seven per cent following an explosive week in politics. Jacinda Ardern rose in popularity by two per cent and is now rating 42.

“There’s no doubt for any leader, for me, the toughest week in politics,” the National Party leader told 1 NEWS.

“I think there’s no doubt that would have had an impact.”

Last week saw dramatic political events unfold in the National Party, with MP Jami-Lee Ross quitting the party and making a number of allegations against Bridges.

The Opposition leader said it was the party vote that “really matters”, however he did not take the results lightly.

“I’ve got work to do.”

He had been sitting at between 10 and 12 per cent in previous polls.

It's much closer when it comes to party support - Labour is up three per cent to 45 and National is down two to 43.

The Labour leader told 1 NEWS she hoped it was a “reflection of people feeling happy with the general direction that we’ve taken as a Government”.

“Leadership is not without its challenges, there are moments of strength and tough times in office as well.”

National MP Judith Collins had been sitting on two per cent since April’s poll, and has jumped up to five per cent.

Bridges said Collins, who rose to five per cent, was a “high-profile, energetic, valued member of caucus”.

Winston Peters dropped from five per cent in the last poll to four per cent.

Preferred Prime Minister:

Jacinda Ardern – 42% (up 2%)

Simon Bridges – 7% (down 3%)

Judith Collins – 5% (up 3%)

Winston Peters – 4% (down 1%)

Party Support: