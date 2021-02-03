TODAY |

After grim 2020, things on the up for NZ company employing intellectually disabled

Things are looking up for Altus Enterprises, a-non profit organisation employing people with a disability, after a grim 2020 that saw it make 137 staff redundant because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The New Zealand-based social enterprise had fallen on some hard times during the early days of Covid-19. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp visited the non-profit in May last year. After the pandemic grounded most of Air New Zealand’s planes, Altus could no longer provide its staff enough work refurbishing the airline’s headsets. 

The situation forced Altus to pivot to creating cleaning products Will&Able. It makes environmentally-friendly dishwashing liquid, toilet cleaner, laundry liquid, hand soap and more. 

After the story aired, things changed overnight. Altus saw a spike in orders — $140,000 worth in 24 hours. 

The Seven Sharp story also caught the attention of insurance broker Aon New Zealand.

Altus Enterprises has been happily processing a whopping $140,000 worth of orders. Source: 1 NEWS

CEO Geoff Blampied said he was moved by Altus’ story, and sent them an email. 

Nine months later, things couldn’t be more different. 

From next month, Will&Able will be on the shelves in Countdown stores the length of the country. 

"The fact Will&Able has gone this big — it surprises me,” staff member Karl said. 

They’re now shooting a commercial, funded by Aon, and have enlisted the help of broadcaster Paul Henry. 

Countdown general manager Kiri Hannifin said it was a win-win.

"The more products they sell, the more jobs they create and that's just a good thing for everybody,” she said.

Learn more about Altus Enterprises and Will&Able products here.

