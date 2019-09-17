TODAY |

After flare up yesterday, large Dunedin fire burning for days now out

After another minor flare up yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is confident the Flagstaff fire in Dunedin is now well and truly out.

High winds reignited the blaze briefly, but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and ground crews stopped work about midday yesterday.

Fire on Pineapple Flagstaff walking track Dunedin. Source: Supplied

Crews haven’t been battling the nicest conditions - snow has been providing freezing conditions for ground crews working on the hill.

Helicopters were also used to battle the blaze, which was estimated to have started about 1pm on Monday. The area is known for its bush walks, all of which had been closed due to the fire.

Crews will return to Flagstaff today to monitor any hotspots, but FENZ is confident there will be no more flare ups.

The area is known for its bush walks, all of which are closed till further notice. Source: 1 NEWS

Eight helicopters and two ground crews spent hours battling the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS
