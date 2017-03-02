After five sold out concerts Ed Sheeran adds a sixth show to this year's New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran will perform a sixth show in New Zealand this year, in Dunedin.

The British singer has "smashed an Australasian touring record" following this afternoon's announcement that he will perform another show in the Otago city, adding to his five sold out concerts in New Zealand.

A frenzied rush saw tickets to Ed Sheeran's three Auckland and two Dunedin shows sell out in under two hours after they went on sale to the public on Tuesday.

Frontier Touring posted to Facebook this afternoon, saying the Shape of You hitmaker has "smashed an Australasian touring record" after adding four more stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Dunedin.

Ed Sheeran told the touring company, "I've always loved coming to Australia and New Zealand."

"So many amazing musicians have toured there and I am humbled to have broken these records," Ed said.

Head of Frontier Touring Michael Gudinski revealed "this is now not only the biggest tour Frontier has promoted, but it's the biggest tour in Australian and New Zealand touring history!"