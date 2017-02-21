After delay, Conservation Minister looking forward to 'extraordinary' trip to Auckland Islands

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says a trip to the Auckland Islands is on her "bucket list".

Ms Barry finally made it to Bluff to join HMNZS Otago in the early hours of the morning.

Her delay - due to a late running plane and fog in Southland - meant the warship missed its 7.30pm departure last night.

It is due to set sail this morning for the remote sub-Antarctic islands, the second phase of Operation Endurance.

Ms Barry is heading to the Deep South, alongside National MP and private secretary for conservation Scott Simpson, to see Department of Conservation work and pest eradication on the islands.

The Government aims to make all New Zealand's outlying islands predator free by 2025.

Ms Barry said the voyage would be "extraordinary" and she was especially excited to see a field of "mega-herbs" unique to the islands.