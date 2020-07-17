After 20 year fight, vote to be held on putting warnings for pregnant women on alcoholic products

It has taken 20 years, but a petition for a warning label to be put on alcohol products warning pregnant women about consuming the products is set to be voted on today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twenty years ago a petition was delivered to Parliament calling for a specific warning to inform pregnant women about the risk alcohol poses to unborn babies.

Today, the health warning will finally be voted on by members of the Australian and New Zealand ministerial forum for food regulation.

Christine Rogan, who is a health promotions adviser at Alcohol Healthwatch, delivered the petition to Parliament two decades ago.

"It's taken that long to go though Government processes, reviews, reports, reviews of reports," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Ms Rogan said the labels were not about blaming women, but rather recognising that there's a widely available product that is heavily promoted.

Industry lobby groups had fought the idea of labels, but Ms Rogan said, "we're talking about something that harms unborn babies".

"We're talking about a product that sits on supermarket shelves, it's freely available, it's near the lollies and the nappies, and it hasn't got anything on that product to say 'this is harmful if you drink it during pregnancy'.

"There is a lot of misconceptions about it and that's what the label is going to help address. It's not the full story, it's not the only thing that we need to be doing, but it's a foundation on which we can build.

"I think it's quite shameless that we've had to wait this long."

In response to the argument about cost, Ms Rogan said it was a minor cost and one which would be passed on to the consumer anyway.