After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive

Trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, missing near Nelson for more than two weeks, have been found alive.



Mr Reynolds and Ms O'Connor, both 23, have since been transported to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS. They were picked up from Nelson Airport by St John at 2pm today.

The pair went missing in Kahurangi National Park on May 9.



The search resumed today after being called off for two days due to bad weather.



Six teams from the New Zealand Defence Force and an NZDF NH90 helicopter today joined more than 30 police staff and volunteers, a team from the Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook and New Zealand Fire and Emergency search and rescue teams in the search.



Police announced that the pair had been found on Twitter this afternoon.

Police said at the time it was understood the pair had entered by way of the Anatori River car park, which is where they planned to return to after their tramp.

Police said they had big packs and the car, left at the Anatori carpark, also had food in it. The pair were also prepared and police believe they had good outdoor equipment.