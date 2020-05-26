TODAY |

After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive

Source:  1 NEWS

Trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, missing near Nelson for more than two weeks, have been found alive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O’Connor haven’t been seen in more than two weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Reynolds and Ms O'Connor, both 23, have since been transported to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS. They were picked up from Nelson Airport by St John at 2pm today.

The pair went missing in Kahurangi National Park on May 9.

The search resumed today after being called off for two days due to bad weather.

Six teams from the New Zealand Defence Force and an NZDF NH90 helicopter today joined more than 30 police staff and volunteers, a team from the Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook and New Zealand Fire and Emergency search and rescue teams in the search. 

Police announced that the pair had been found on Twitter this afternoon.

Police said at the time it was understood the pair had entered by way of the Anatori River car park, which is where they planned to return to after their tramp.

Police said they had big packs and the car, left at the Anatori carpark, also had food in it. The pair were also prepared and police believe they had good outdoor equipment.

The pair had intended to spend six days in the bush - or less if they ran out of food. 

New Zealand
Nelson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive
2
Police open fire on man aiming gun at them during wild chase through Bay of Plenty's Kawerau
3
No new Covid-19 cases announced for fifth consecutive day, no patients left in hospitals
4
Mainfreight returns wage subsidy after making more money than expected in lockdown
5
National leader Todd Muller admits lack of detail for his Covid-19 economic recovery pitch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

AJ Hackett Bungy could cut up to 150 jobs in temporary resize
02:46

NZ banks prepared to withstand wave of bad debts amid Covid-19 financial crisis - Reserve Bank

Winter weddings tipped to trend in New Zealand as couples reshuffle plans due to Covid-19

Canterbury arsonist sentenced for setting 20,000 tyres alight, terrifying community