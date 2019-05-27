TODAY |

Africa and Middle East refugee policy 'discriminatory' and should change - Commissioner

More From
New Zealand

The new Race Relations Commissioner says New Zealand's controversial family-link refugee rule is discriminatory and should change. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon talks with Jack Tame about his new role, on August 26. Source: Q+A

The rule explicitly prevents refugees from Africa and the Middle East coming to New Zealand, unless they already have family living here. The issue was highlighted on TVNZ1's Sunday in May, finding New Zealand's main refugee quota had been heavily impact by the policy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand’s refugee policy discriminates against those from Africa and the Middle East. Experts say it could breach our human rights obligations. Source: Sunday

When asked if it was racist on TVNZ1's Q+A last night, the new Commissioner Meng Foon said, "it's discriminatory, absolutely".

"I understand it used to be two or three (refugees) out of ten that came from Africa and the Middle East. Now it's one in 20. Why is it?"

He said the Government should change the rule.

"I've got a keen eye on what's happening around the country."

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway reiterated a decision on the policy was expected "very soon". 

He said in May that the policy was "the very definition of discrimination", but would not explicitly say whether the Government would change it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But Iain Lees-Galloway wouldn’t tell Breakfast whether the policy regarding people from Africa and the Middle East will now change. Source: Breakfast

When asked if it was discriminatory today, Mr Lees-Galloway said he acknowledged it treated one group of people differently from others. 

In a statement, the UNHCR – the UN's refugee agency – told TVNZ's Sunday that refugee laws should be applied "without discrimination to race, religion or country of origin".

Amnesty International NZ called the family link policy "clearly discriminatory".

"The Government needs to scrap it. Especially in the wake of Christchurch, we need to see the government supporting vulnerable communities."

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

The Beehive.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with members of New Zealand's former refugee community. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Napier courtroom evacuated as Mongrel Mob member swings at officer upon sentencing
2
Crime on the rise in South Auckland: 'Honestly speaking it is scary'
3
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
4
Meng Foon wants to "build" on the goodwill of good New Zealanders.
New Zealand is racist 'in quite a few areas', new Race Relations Commissioner says
5
British migrant couple leaves New Zealand, saying Auckland is too expensive and congested to live in
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:39
First Map: How James Cook Charted Aotearoa New Zealand explores his journey from the Pacific islands.

Author Tessa Duder talks about her new book on James Cook's mapping of New Zealand

NZME reports big drop in profit and revenue
12:28
Jack Tame interviews National’s Paul Goldsmith on their new economic policy plan.

Tax cut election promise not ruled out by National

00:11
It comes after National officials yesterday said they would push it from 65 up to 67 if they regain power.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern firm on keeping the retirement age at 65