'Affordable' prices not passed to supermarket shoppers - supplier

Nelson-based Yum Granola founder Sarah Hedger told Breakfast the report’s findings confirmed what she had always suspected since she started the company five years ago.



“As that model has changed and as the power has grown, it’s really changed and affected smaller suppliers more and more,” she said.



Hedger says while smaller suppliers often remain silent to avoid being shut out of the market, she made the decision to speak out to "give a bit of a voice to the smaller producers of New Zealand and those that are feeling a greater pinch ... from the duopoly that currently exists".



She says the negotiating process “has just gotten more direct to where the margins are growing ... for the supermarkets, and that, ultimately, is affecting suppliers”.



“As a smaller supplier, there’s less room there to negotiate,” she said. “Seeing the prices go up and knowing, as a supplier, that we’re doing all we can to keep the prices affordable to the consumer but not seeing that continue on to the consumer has been really hard to watch.”



She says entering the negotiation process with supermarkets to supply their products is “quite blind” as they are not informed beforehand what other products will be sold for.



"We can’t, as a supplier, dictate what the consumer’s going to be paying – we can only dictate that they’re going to buy it from us," she said.