'Affordability is increasing remarkably' - Alcohol tax boost needed to curb drinking, lobby group says

A lobby group argues the only way to stop Kiwis drinking excessively and having alcohol flood the market is to raise the tax on liquor.

Dr Nicki Jackson says alcohol companies are not always passing on excise tax rises to the consumer.
Source: Breakfast

Alcohol Healthwatch says a February report it commissioned found more alcohol was available per person in the October-December quarter of 2017 than at any other time in the past five years.

This was combined with findings that there had been an increase in people aged between 35 and 74 drinking hazardously, executive director Dr Nicki Jackson told NZN.

Among those drinking hazardously, more than a third were aged 35-54.

"This is the generation that is driving our economy, raising our children, and running our country," Ms Jackson said.

She said the only age group that had reduced their drinking were adolescents.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Dr Jackson said alcohol companies are sometimes not passing on excise taxes to the consumer.

"Affordability of alcohol is increasing remarkably," she said, "we can buy a bottle of wine for $5.99 - it's too easy".

Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.
Source: Breakfast

The best way to get more people to follow suit and drink less was to target their wallets, Dr Jackson said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also told Breakfast that there is a cultural element to New Zealand's drinking which needs to be addressed.

"We need to acknowledge as a country that when we go in, sometimes we go all in and that's a culture we need to change," she said.

However, she also acknowledged that increasing excise taxes is used in other areas, such as smoking cessation, and that it was an option.

Dr Jackson agrees: "evidence strongly suggests that to reverse these drinking trends and set New Zealand on a path where our potential is not hindered by our alcohol use, we need to increase the price of alcohol," she said.

"The real price of wine is 30 per cent lower today than it was in 1988. This is reflected in supermarket prices where bottles of wine can now be purchased for $5.99."

She said raising the excise tax on alcohol was fair because those who drank the most, paid the most.

"Around 20 per cent of New Zealanders do not drink, yet they also pay the considerable cost of alcohol harm in our society," she said.

"We hear urgent calls from our emergency department physicians for help with overflowing waiting rooms, so by reducing New Zealanders' alcohol consumption, we could greatly reduce the burden on our hospital staff."

She said money raised through higher alcohol taxes could be spent on funding mental health and addiction or other social services.

