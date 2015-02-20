Aerial search fails to locate fisherman missing off Auckland's west coast

An aerial search has failed to locate a fisherman missing off Auckland's west coast this afternoon.

Photo / iStock

Police say the search for a fisherman who fell into the water off Kauwahaia Island in O'Neill Bay, north of Bethells Beach/Te Henga, is currently ongoing.

After 1pm today, police received a call where a group of fishermen had requested assistance on the island.

Emergency services responded and it was established that one of the group was missing.

The police eagle helicopter conducted an aerial search this afternoon and has been unable to locate the person.