Aerial search being considered in hunt for French tourist missing in Hawke's Bay

A French tourist who went missing in the Hawke's Bay region has still not been found and police are now considering an aerial search to try and locate him.

Pierre Paludet.

Yesterday a Police Search and Rescue team continued searching bush area north of the Haumoana estuary where 32-year-old Pierre Paludet was last seen.

If weather permits over the weekend police may also launch an aerial search.

Pierre Paludet was last seen in the Huamoana reserve area on Friday.
Police say Mr Paludet's car was found at a beach car park in Haumoana last Friday.

They have visited a number of addresses over the past couple of days to try and discover anymore information about the case.

Anyone with information that could help police find him are being urged to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on (06) 831 0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hawke's Bay

