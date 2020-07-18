Aerial photos show extent of Whangārei flooding after once-in-500-years weather event

New aerial photos have revealed the extent of flooding in Whangārei following the overnight deluge of rain which has been dubbed a once-in-500-years weather event.

Flooding in Whangārei after heavy rain. Source: Whangārei Flying Club

Clean-up is underway in Whangārei after the district got 220mm of rain in 10 hours.

It’s forced 30 people to evacuate their homes and stay in civil defence centres in Onerahi and Kamo.

Scenes in Whangārei after heavy rain. Source: Whangārei Flying Club

Residents are also being asked to conserve water after a major water main burst following the flood.

Flooding in Whangārei. Source: Whangārei Flying Club.

While most of the floodwater has receded, it has left silt and debris. Some farmland is still covered in surface water, as are some roads.

Flooding in Whangārei after torrential rain. Source: Whangārei Flying Club

Some road closures remain in place.