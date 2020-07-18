TODAY |

Aerial photos show extent of Whangārei flooding after once-in-500-years weather event

New aerial photos have revealed the extent of flooding in Whangārei following the overnight deluge of rain which has been dubbed a once-in-500-years weather event.

Clean-up is underway in Whangārei after the district got 220mm of rain in 10 hours.

It’s forced 30 people to evacuate their homes and stay in civil defence centres in Onerahi and Kamo.

Residents are also being asked to conserve water after a major water main burst following the flood.

While most of the floodwater has receded, it has left silt and debris. Some farmland is still covered in surface water, as are some roads.

Some road closures remain in place. 

More rainfall is expected tonight.

