Aerial photos show destruction of roads and bridge in Canterbury's Rakaia Gorge

Helicopter images supplied to 1 NEWS show slips and flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge in Canterbury today.

Flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters took the dramatic pictures which also show a flooded out Redcliffs Bridge.

Slips on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

Large slips have made Double Hill Run Road impassable.

Flooding on Redcliffs Bridge, Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

It comes as more evacuations are taking place around the Canterbury region, with the latest affecting Timaru residents.

The latest MetService rain radar shows a large rain band still impacting the region.