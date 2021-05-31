TODAY |

Aerial photos show destruction of roads and bridge in Canterbury's Rakaia Gorge

Source:  1 NEWS

Helicopter images supplied to 1 NEWS show slips and flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge in Canterbury today.

Flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters took the dramatic pictures which also show a flooded out Redcliffs Bridge.

Slips on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

Large slips have made Double Hill Run Road impassable.

Flooding on Redcliffs Bridge, Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.

It comes as more evacuations are taking place around the Canterbury region, with the latest affecting Timaru residents.

Low lying areas of The Pines Beach in the Waimakariri District are now at risk of flooding, authorities say. Source: 1 NEWS

The latest MetService rain radar shows a large rain band still impacting the region.

Rain radar over Canterbury at 1:15pm, May 31. Source: MetService

Get the latest from the flooding on our live updates page

