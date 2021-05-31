Aerial photos show destruction of roads and bridge in Canterbury's Rakaia Gorge

Helicopter images supplied to 1 NEWS show slips and flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge in Canterbury today.
Flooding on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.
Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters took the dramatic pictures which also show a flooded out Redcliffs Bridge.
Slips on Double Hill Run Road heading up the Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.
Large slips have made Double Hill Run Road impassable.
Flooding on Redcliffs Bridge, Rakaia Gorge. Source: Simon Werthmuller of Rakaia Helicopters.
It comes as more evacuations are taking place around the Canterbury region, with the latest affecting Timaru residents.
The latest MetService rain radar shows a large rain band still impacting the region.
Rain radar over Canterbury at 1:15pm, May 31. Source: MetService