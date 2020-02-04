Aerial images show scale of flooding near Gore, as state of emergency declared in Southland

Roads in Gore are closed after heavy rain flooded the area with a sea of murky brown water, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency for Southland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Several cars with tourists could be seen attempting to drive through farmland inundated by the water, 1 NEWS understands.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after a month's worth of rain fell in the area in the past two days, prompting a state of emergency in the Southland region, including Gore, Civil Defence said in a statement. It follows a state of emergency declared yesterday for Fiordland.



The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the region, including road closures and landslips, Civil Defence said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trampers stranded in Fiordland were evacuated by helicopter during a break in the weather, while almost 200 others remained stranded in Milford Sound.

read more Trampers evacuated from Fiordland, 195 others remain stranded at Milford Sound by wild weather