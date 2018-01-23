 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Aerial footage shows the scale of large Tiwai Point blaze

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

2
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

01:35
3
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

4

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

00:26
5
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

00:28
The fire is under control, but came very close to the aluminium smelter at Bluff.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scale of large Tiwai Point blaze and how close it came to smelter, power pylons

The fire is relatively contained and is now a low threat to power lines.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.


Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 