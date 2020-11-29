Aerial footage shows people paddling through submerged streets in Plimmerton

Aerial footage has emerged, showing the extent of the flooding that hit the town of Plimmerton north of Porirua overnight.

People can be seen walking and kayaking across a partially submerged playground as houses with backyards brimming with water line closed streets.

Several roads have been closed and more than a dozen houses have been evacuated after the weather event.

The road between Paekākāriki and Plimmerton roundabout on State Highway 1 and Grays Road are now closed, the Porirua City Council said on Facebook this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there are slips on Paekākāriki Road, with crews currently working to keep the road open.

Fire services have since visited 65 properties affected by the flooding in Karehana Bay, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have set up a control truck on Moana Road to assist those affected, the council said.

Fire services have so far received 24 flooding-related calls this morning, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a tweet.