Aerial footage shows major flood damage to Milford Sound highway

State Highway 94 in Milford Sound has been left with extensive damage following severe flooding, with more heavy rain expected.



Footage taken by the New Zealand Transport Agency shows a vehicle stranded by large slips on a 1.5km stretch of road between the Raspberry and Homer Huts, on Milford Road (SH94).

A State of Emergency has since been declared in the region, with around 382 staff and visitors forced to stay in Milford Sound overnight, according to Civil Defence.



Controller Angus McKay says the 382 people in the Milford Sound area are made up of staff and visitors and are either in Mitre Peak Lodge or on the tourist boats. He says they have plenty of food and are safe and warm.

Milford Road (SH94) is expected to remain closed for some days due to slips and flood damage.

Mr McKay says high tides and swelling of the Cleddau River caused flooding this morning and staff will continue monitoring throughout today and tomorrow in preparation for the incoming heavy rain.

MetService says a heavy rain warning is in force as a significant downpour is once again expected for the West Coast tonight.

The Invercargill emergency centre has been activated to monitor and respond as needed.