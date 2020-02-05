TODAY |

Aerial footage shows extent of flooding in Gore

The full extent of the flooding in the Southland town of Gore today has been captured on drone footage.

Flooded homes and a swollen river were all caught on film as people evacuated Gore this morning. Source: Wild Frontier Photo + Video

After two days of heavy rain, the Mataura River burst its banks causing a local state of emergency and people in Gore, Mataura and Wyndham to evacuate their homes.

The footage posted on Wild Frontier Photo + Video was taken at 7am today and then later at 11am showing the swollen river.

Streets can been seen completely underwater and several homes and farms flooded.

Despite respite from the rain this morning, the Mataura River is expected to peak at Wyndham later today.

For more information go to the Southland Emergency Management Facebook page.

