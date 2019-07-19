TODAY |

Aerial footage shows aftermath of Christchurch gas explosion which completely destroyed one home, damaged more

Aerial footage has captured the aftermath of a gas explosion which destroyed a home and "significantly damaged" five others in northern Christchurch today.

The home, located on Marble Court, was reduced to a pile of timber. 

The Marble Court home before the gas explosion. Source: Google Maps
The Marble Court home following the gas explosion. Source: 1 NEWS

Five other houses have been "severely affected" by the incident, while 17 others were impacted by debris.

Six people were pulled from the property following the explosion. They have since been transported to hospital, with their conditions ranging from serious to moderate, Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander for Christchurch metro, Dave Stackhouse, told 1 NEWS.

One house appeared to be completely devastated while surrounding properties were also damaged. Source: James Looyer/Facebook

Up to 50 people could spent the night away from their homes. 

A home on Marble Court has been reduced to rubble following today’s incident. Source: 1 NEWS
