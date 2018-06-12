 

Aerial footage: Hill enclosed Gisborne paddocks form basin for vast floods

Widespread flooding has left a large swath of farmland under water this morning.
04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

2
Flooding on the road to Te Karaka north of Gisborne.

LIVE: Farmers offered flooding support by government, Hawke's Bay rivers on watch as rain continues

3

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

4

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

5
When it comes to international summits, the stakes could barely be higher than in Singapore this week.

LIVE: Both Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have arrived at Capella Hotel for historic talks to discuss North Korean denuclearisation (from 1pm NZT)


LIVE: Both Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have arrived at Capella Hotel for historic talks to discuss North Korean denuclearisation (from 1pm NZT)

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.


00:24
John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Photos: Farmland, roads and houses under water, sheep stranded as flooding hits Gisborne region

A second deluge in a week has laid already soaked farmland under several feet of water.

Nicky Hager

Nicky Hager receives apology from police and 'substantial damages' over Dirty Politics investigation

Mr Hager, a journalist, had his home raided in 2014 as part of the investigation.



 
