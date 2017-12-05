Advocates stress the importance of handling food for those who are gluten free or intolerant properly

Some people may choose going gluten free as a lifestyle, but one in 70 Kiwis are actually allergic to it.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is reminding food businesses to be more vigilant with gluten labeling after it was found many products with buckwheat flour were contaminated.

The contamination prompted a recall but has left sufferers wondering how common the mistake is.

However, President for Coeliac New Zealand Catherine Murray said it was very uncommon for products to have traces of gluten in manufactured products.

She said it can be "quite risky" for products, such as bread, to be too close to each other in a bakery.

"The level of risk comes from the level of how much gluten you want to eat."

She said gluten free diets have become a bit of "a fad" and people see that so the market for available food increases.

But for the one in 70 who have coeliac disease, any trace of gluten is going to affect their health now and also significantly in the long term.