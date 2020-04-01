Advertising company reveals 'Aotearoa gratitude' artwork series for essential workers

Kiwi design students and advertisers Lumo are showing their appreciation for essential service workers during the coronavirus nationwide lockdown with a series of billboards as a thank you for those still working.

Lumo billboard, Anzac Avenue Source: Supplied

With New Zealand nearing the completion of the first week of the lockdown, essential service workers have continued working in an effort to keep the country running.

The campaign, called Aotearoa gratitude, has seen 21 electronic billboards featuring artwork from a number of Kiwi design students, shown in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

Lumo billboard, Tauranga Source: Supplied

Auckland University of Technology student and designer Ruby Spark detailed the creation process of the series, thanking Lumo for bringing the idea to life so quickly.

Lumo billboard, Grey Lynn Source: 1 NEWS

"We wanted to give them messages of thanks and support, seeing that they are the only ones out there on the road we contacted Lumo billboards and asked if they wanted to be involved," Ms Spark told 1 NEWS.

"They were super supportive of the idea and really enthusiastic about helping us out.

Lumo billboard, Blenheim Source: Supplied

"I asked some design and illustration students in my class if they wanted to be involved too. With in the afternoon there were 10 of us, we spent three days brainstorming and making our illustrations.

"We sent them off to Lumo last night and they put them up ready for everyone to see on their way to work this morning."

Lumo billboard, Khyber Pass Source: Supplied

The artwork depicts those in essential services working through the lockdown, including doctors, nurses, cleaners, public transport staff, police officers and Parliament staff.

Messages of thanks also feature on the billboards.