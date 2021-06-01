'Adverse event' declared in Canterbury after flooding, unlocking $500k funding

The Government is classifying the floods in the Canterbury region in recent days as a medium-scale “adverse event”, which will unlock $500,000 worth of funding for recovery measures.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the money would be used for recovery grants, to bolster the work of three Rural Support Trusts to help farmers, and for other flood assistance.

“The funding will help speed up the recovery of farming businesses, and includes wellbeing support and specialist technical advice,” he said.

“We will continue to assess whether further support is required as the full extent of the flooding becomes clearer.”

O’Connor said support is also available for farmers who are short on livestock feed, or who have had baleage and fodder crops washed away or damaged by floodwaters.

He said the weather had put further pressure on farmers who were already battling drought. He is currently on the ground in the region to speak with officials and farmers.

The Government is considering further measures. They include helping farmers with living costs through Rural Assistance Payments, an Enhanced Taskforce Green work programme to assist with the clean-up and flexibility through the Income Equalisation Scheme.

The region this morning had begun the clean-up process as the rain began to ease.

About 400mm of rain had fallen on parts of the region, causing widespread flooding and significant damage to infrastructure.

State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge has been closed after drivers reported the bridge was "slumping underneath them". The bridge was compromised by the fast-flowing river underneath.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the number one focus is restoring connectivity in the flood-affected areas.

Farmers needing expert support to do a feed budget can contact the Feed Planning Service by phoning 0800 BEEFLAMB (0800 233 352) or 0800 4 DairyNZ (0800 432 479 69). Farmers who need wellbeing support should call their Rural Support Trust on 0800 RURAL HELP or 0800 787 254.